Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 541.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -328.28 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $3,509,423.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

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