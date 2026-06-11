Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,343 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,691 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,950.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 682.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 481,024 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 215,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,629,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here