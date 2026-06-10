Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6%

MAR opened at $393.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $398.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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