Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,358 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 17,734 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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