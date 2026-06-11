Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 573.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -941.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,227.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day moving average is $334.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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