Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,178 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $7,460,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,356,781.16. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,821 shares of company stock valued at $358,786,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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