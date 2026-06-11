Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,816,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $291.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.10 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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