Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,825. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 5,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $545,089.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,298.93. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,460. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Performance Food Group's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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