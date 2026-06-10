Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 58,054 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,263,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,469,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 496,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,129.12. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $116,606.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,515.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,103 shares of company stock valued at $478,186. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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