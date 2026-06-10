Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,623 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

BR opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.79 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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