Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Markel Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,923 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $211,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Markel Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,813.52 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,870.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.02. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,719.41 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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