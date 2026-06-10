Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,179 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,037 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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