Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after buying an additional 699,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Positive Sentiment: TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Article Title

TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Article Title

TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also urging tighter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:TSM opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here