Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,787 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $571,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,518 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

MSI opened at $406.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here