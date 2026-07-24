Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,239 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $102,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $406.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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