Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,185 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $78,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MSI opened at $406.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $408.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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