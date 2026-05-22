Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $400.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.47 and a 200-day moving average of $414.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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