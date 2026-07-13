Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $422.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $409.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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