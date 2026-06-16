Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 933,462 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 560,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

MSI stock opened at $410.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $420.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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