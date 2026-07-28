Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 657 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MSI opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here