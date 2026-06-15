Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 953,375 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Frontier Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.42% of Frontier Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company's stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 852,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company's stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company's stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 718,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company's stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period.

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Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares in the company, valued at $583,050. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,849.14. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,670 shares of company stock valued at $603,756 in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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