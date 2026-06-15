Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,444 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for about 5.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $472,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,119 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,251,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,508 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $273,745,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $258,900,000 after buying an additional 959,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256,667 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $248,640,000 after buying an additional 1,178,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $157.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

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