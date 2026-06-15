Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Invests $11 Million in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $11,001,000. Sensient Technologies comprises 6.2% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 103.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $124.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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