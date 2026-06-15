Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for approximately 8.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ATI worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 34.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 282,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ATI by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,114,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ATI by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $198.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $203.60.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. ATI's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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