MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Finivi Inc.

Finivi Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Finivi Inc.'s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MP Materials by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,185 shares of the company's stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 49,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $219,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,943 shares of the company's stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $21,969,816. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 target, framing MP as the leading integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer benefiting from Washington’s push to onshore critical‑mineral supply chains. Wedbush Projects $90 for MP Materials

Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 target, framing MP as the leading integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer benefiting from Washington’s push to onshore critical‑mineral supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades narrative: Seeking Alpha and other notes argue MP’s profile shifts from cyclical miner to more stable operator because of U.S. government deals and planned domestic processing/manufacturing ramp, which could lift margins and earnings from 2026 onward. MP Materials: Some Reasons For Optimism Ahead Of Earnings (Upgrade)

Analyst/upgrades narrative: Seeking Alpha and other notes argue MP’s profile shifts from cyclical miner to more stable operator because of U.S. government deals and planned domestic processing/manufacturing ramp, which could lift margins and earnings from 2026 onward. Neutral Sentiment: Sector M&A and supply‑chain deals (notably a large USAR acquisition) are lifting rare‑earth names, giving MP positive momentum via sector re‑rating even though the transactions are indirect for MP. Rare Earth Trade Is Back: USAR, MP Stocks Climb

Sector M&A and supply‑chain deals (notably a large USAR acquisition) are lifting rare‑earth names, giving MP positive momentum via sector re‑rating even though the transactions are indirect for MP. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Litinsky sold shares in two transactions this week (259,179 shares on Apr. 20 at ~$64.03 and 40,821 shares on Apr. 17 at ~$64.05), totaling roughly $19M; the sales were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan but represent a modest reduction in his stake (about 2.03% in the larger sale). SEC Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Up 8.6%

MP stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 1.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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