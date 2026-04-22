MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,670 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MP Materials worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting MP Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 price target, framing MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer and forecasting substantial upside vs. the current price. Read More.

Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 price target, framing MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer and forecasting substantial upside vs. the current price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media and analysts emphasize MP’s strategic position—Mountain Pass + Independence magnet facility—and growing policy/regulatory tailwinds (government funding, price floors, multi‑year magnet purchase commitments) that reduce downside and support more stable revenues. Read More.

Media and analysts emphasize MP’s strategic position—Mountain Pass + Independence magnet facility—and growing policy/regulatory tailwinds (government funding, price floors, multi‑year magnet purchase commitments) that reduce downside and support more stable revenues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Seeking Alpha et al.) argue the company is transitioning from a cyclical miner to an integrated U.S. industrial platform; they expect margin expansion and profitability improvement as processing and magnet manufacturing scale. Read More.

Analyst writeups (Seeking Alpha et al.) argue the company is transitioning from a cyclical miner to an integrated U.S. industrial platform; they expect margin expansion and profitability improvement as processing and magnet manufacturing scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum from large rare‑earth M&A and supply‑chain deals (e.g., USAR transaction) is lifting group sentiment and re‑rating peers, indirectly supporting MP’s rally even though the deals aren’t direct company developments. Read More.

Sector momentum from large rare‑earth M&A and supply‑chain deals (e.g., USAR transaction) is lifting group sentiment and re‑rating peers, indirectly supporting MP’s rally even though the deals aren’t direct company developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO James Litinsky sold ~300k+ shares across filings (259,179 on Apr. 20 and 40,821 on Apr. 17) for roughly $19M in proceeds; trades were run under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans but may be seen as profit‑taking amid the rally. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO James Litinsky sold ~300k+ shares across filings (259,179 on Apr. 20 and 40,821 on Apr. 17) for roughly $19M in proceeds; trades were run under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans but may be seen as profit‑taking amid the rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals still show near‑term risk: recent revenue weakness (quarterly revenue miss and year‑over‑year decline) and negative net margins mean MP’s upside depends on successful ramp of domestic processing and the realization of government/contract protections. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,816. Insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

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