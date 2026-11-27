Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 73.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in MP Materials by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 205,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,412,364. This represents a 36.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,365,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,939,602.90. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Broker raised shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.37 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. MP Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report