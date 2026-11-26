State Street Corp boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,717,104 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 943,358 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.89% of MP Materials worth $412,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 260.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 385,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 278,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 135.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 463,306 shares of the company's stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110,437 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Randall Weisenburger bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 205,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,412,364. This represents a 36.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett bought 2,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,577.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,204,813.20. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:MP opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.37 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about MP Materials

These are some of the MP headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: MP executives have recently bought notable amounts of company stock, including an executive’s first reported purchase. The article frames the buying, alongside MP’s return to quarterly profitability, as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. MP Materials Exec Makes First Stock Purchase Amid Insider Buying Spree

MP executives have recently bought notable amounts of company stock, including an executive’s first reported purchase. The article frames the buying, alongside MP’s return to quarterly profitability, as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A quantitative comparison of mid-cap materials stocks listed MP among the laggards, while GGB ranked highest. The headline provides no details on the factors behind MP’s ranking. Mid-cap materials quant: GGB tops; IVPAF, USAR, MP lag

A quantitative comparison of mid-cap materials stocks listed MP among the laggards, while GGB ranked highest. The headline provides no details on the factors behind MP’s ranking. Negative Sentiment: Rare-earth and critical-minerals shares came under pressure amid mixed U.S.-China trade signals, including China extending a mineral-export pause and the prospect of new U.S. tariffs. That sector-wide uncertainty was cited as a headwind for MP and its peers. Rare-earth stocks pressured by trade uncertainty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

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