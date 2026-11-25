Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 73.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 390.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.37 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business's revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MP Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MP Materials from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on MP Materials from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 2,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $91,577.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,813.20. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Weisenburger purchased 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 205,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,364. This represents a 36.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

Further Reading

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