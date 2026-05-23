MQS Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Cummins Inc. $CMI

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Cummins comprises about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,177,519.01. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,465,833 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Cummins Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $640.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.90 and a 52-week high of $718.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $612.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Cummins from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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