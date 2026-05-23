MQS Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of MQS Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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