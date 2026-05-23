MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Brixmor Property Group makes up 0.5% of MQS Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Brixmor Property Group's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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