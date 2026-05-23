MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,972 shares of the company's stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 221,920 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417,192 shares of the company's stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company's stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,601,809 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912,526 shares of the company's stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 576,290 shares of the company's stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 276,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term earnings expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas, including higher Q2 2026 EPS to $0.64 from $0.33 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.38, suggesting stronger profit momentum. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock reference

Zacks Research raised near-term earnings expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas, including higher Q2 2026 EPS to $0.64 from $0.33 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.38, suggesting stronger profit momentum. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted Q4 2026, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts see improving earnings potential over a longer horizon. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock reference

The firm also lifted Q4 2026, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts see improving earnings potential over a longer horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on MGY, so the updates are positive on earnings but not a formal bullish rating change. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock reference

Zacks Research kept a rating on MGY, so the updates are positive on earnings but not a formal bullish rating change. Neutral Sentiment: The current consensus full-year EPS estimate remains $2.91, above Zacks Research’s FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts, suggesting the Street still expects solid profitability but not a major surprise yet. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock reference

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CFO Brian Corales sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $960,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,263.36. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $522,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,108.04. This trade represents a 13.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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