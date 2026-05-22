Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 42,915 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,217 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of WillScot worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,054,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 645,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $13,862,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.14 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's payout ratio is currently -73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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