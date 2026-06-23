MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,525 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 78,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $79,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $580.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $590.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.91. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. MSCI's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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