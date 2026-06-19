MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,838 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings in MSCI were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 499.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $496,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728,900 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 36.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,674,000 after purchasing an additional 282,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in MSCI by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,081,000 after buying an additional 265,750 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MSCI Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $581.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $644.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Negative Sentiment: MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Article title

MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Article title

Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Article title

Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Article title

Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst-style article argued MSCI may still be attractively valued as a “passive investing toll booth,” but this is commentary rather than a new company catalyst. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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