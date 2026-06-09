MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,933 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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