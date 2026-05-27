MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,563 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $309.03 and its 200 day moving average is $250.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.62 and a 1 year high of $506.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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