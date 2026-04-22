M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,748,704 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 34,820.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,748,704 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Kilroy Realty worth $103,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.38.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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