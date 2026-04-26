M&T Bank Corp Buys 51,791 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,879 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Affirm were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Affirm by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,261,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,889,000 after purchasing an additional 618,988 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 3.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Key Headlines Impacting Affirm

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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