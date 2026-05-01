M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in APi Group Corporation $APG

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in APi Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644,990 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in APi Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,610 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in APi Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in APi Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,540,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,152,000 after purchasing an additional 873,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 100,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $4,469,338.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,706,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,996,266.60. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $122,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,240,426 shares in the company, valued at $868,308,614.88. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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