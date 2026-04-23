M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,073 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Boeing were worth $46,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Article Title

Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Positive Sentiment: Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Article Title

Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Positive Sentiment: FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Article Title

FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Article Title

Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Article Title

Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Article Title

Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows.

Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows. Negative Sentiment: Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Press Release

Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks persist: earlier wiring and durability issues and ongoing flight testing mean certification/delivery timelines could still face setbacks, which would pressure the recovery story. Article Title

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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