M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 1,424.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $169.90 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.12 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.Charles River Laboratories International's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here