M&T Bank Corp Has $5.66 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 1,346.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.14% of PJT Partners worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PJT opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.88. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 10.51%.PJT Partners's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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