M&T Bank Corp Has $91.60 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 3,981.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,536 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 700,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $91,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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