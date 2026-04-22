M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 3,285.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,923 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 298,827 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.83% of FactSet Research Systems worth $89,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

More FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2027 to $19.19 from $18.89, FY2028 to $21.33 from $20.71; Q1 2028 to $5.16, Q2 2028 to $5.26). These upward revisions indicate improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which can support the stock’s move higher if results and guidance hold.

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2027 to $19.19 from $18.89, FY2028 to $21.33 from $20.71; Q1 2028 to $5.16, Q2 2028 to $5.26). These upward revisions indicate improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which can support the stock’s move higher if results and guidance hold. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included FactSet as one of "Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth" alongside other names — a visibility boost from a major research house that can attract investor interest and flows. Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth As Markets Hit Record Highs

Zacks included FactSet as one of "Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth" alongside other names — a visibility boost from a major research house that can attract investor interest and flows. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece reviews FactSet’s valuation after a CFO transition and notes shifting share‑price performance — useful context that may temper enthusiasm until management changes are fully digested and valuation metrics stabilize. Investors should watch any further management commentary and updated guidance. FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Valuation Check After CFO Transition And Shifting Share Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $279.85.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $474.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $213.04 and its 200 day moving average is $254.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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