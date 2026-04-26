M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 571.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Brink's worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's in the second quarter worth approximately $43,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,665 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 195,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $146,821,000 after buying an additional 175,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 78.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 370,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 162,677 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 382.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,880 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 137,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Brink's Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BCO opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.12. Brink's Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Brink's's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brink's from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink's from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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