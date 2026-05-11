M&T Bank Corp Invests $998,000 in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,500,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in KE by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,740,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Get KE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.35.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. KE had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 176.0%. KE's dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KE wasn't on the list.

While KE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here