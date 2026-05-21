M&T Bank Corp Purchases 286,811 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618,805 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 286,811 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $674,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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