M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 10,291.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,934 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.61% of Chemed worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $373.15 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $593.80.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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